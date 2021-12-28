CITIZENS ARREST WITHIN THE LAW – NKOMBO

THERE is no need for the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) to be agitated about CITIZEN’S ARREST because it is within the law, charges UPND Chairperson for Elections, Garry Nkombo.

Mr Nkombo was responding to a question by a named Journalist at the party Secretariat on Monday, 27 December 2021 over claims that the ruling UPND party was intimidating the opposition PF in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election.

“I want to re-affirm this without any fear of contradiction; that, every citizen has a right to effect an arrest on a wrong doer. So, if that is what Mr Banda said, it must not be construed to be an act of intimidation. There is nothing wrong with a citizen’s arrest,” Mr Nkombo said.

The question was prompted by a video clip doing rounds on social media in which veteran politician, William Banda warned the opposition PF of effecting citizen’s arrest on anyone, scheming, sponsoring and involved in political violence.