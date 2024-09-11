CITIZENS FIRST PARTY – CF SET TO LAUNCH IT’S MANIFESTO TOMORROW



…as party leader Harry Kalaba says the Manifesto outlines their commitment to addressing the challenges facing the nation.



LUSAKA,WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER, 11,2024 [SMART EAGLES]



The Citizens First Party, is set to launch its highly anticipated party manifesto tomorrow at its party secretariat.



Party leader Mr. Harry Kalaba set to officiate the launch at a colorful ceremony.



Mr. Kalaba says his party is excited to present its manifesto, which outlines its commitment to addressing the challenges facing the nation.”



“The launch event will update members and supporters on the party’s current status since its formation,” he stated.



The manifesto launch is expected to further boost the party’s profile and cement its position in Zambia’s political landscape.



The manifesto outlines a comprehensive plan to tackle Zambia’s pressing challenges, focusing on:



– Sustainable land management



– Sustainable debt contraction and management



– Food security and livelihoods



– Government and church relations



– Government and traditional leadership relations



– Mining



– Transport and communication



– Strengthening systems for effective procurement and service delivery



– Tourism



– Agri-business



– Youth and gender in development



Priority actions include:



– Healing and uniting the nation



– Energy



– Creating sustainable jobs and industries



– Encouraging entrepreneurship in the private sector



– Quality education and skills



– Access to ICT



– International and foreign relations



In the mining sector, the party aims to increase transparency and accountability, promote local content and participation, enhance environmental and social responsibility, boost mineral exploration and production, and improve revenue collection and benefit sharing.



#SmartEagles2024.