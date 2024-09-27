CITIZENS FIRST PARTY FORMS USA CHAPTER



… to help mobilize the party in the diaspora.



NEW YORK, THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26,2024 (SMART EAGLES)



The Citizens First Party has created a chapter in the United States of America.



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba is in the United States of America where he went to receive the leadership award from the African Leadership Magazine in New York, USA on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.



The CF leader also addressed the Africa – Caribbean Leadership forum.



In an exclusive interview with Smart Eagles, Mr. Kalaba said the Citizens First party USA chapter will been led by Ms. Hellen Brown from Atlanta, George.



He said the USA chapter has been tasked to mobilize the party in the diaspora.



” …and ensure that Zambians in the United States are made aware that Citizens First is a formidable party working with the United Kwacha Alliance to ensure positive change in the country, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



And Citizens First chapter chairperson Hellen Brown is determined to ensure that the opposition party is anchored in the USA.



