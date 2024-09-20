Citizens First promises land ownership for Zambians from age 18 if elected



CITIZENS First has pledged that, if elected in 2026, Zambians will have the opportunity to own land starting at age 18.



The party’s manifesto highlights that land is a fundamental resource, held in trust by the president, Harry Kalaba and traditional leadership. It emphasises the importance of preserving this finite resource.



“In collaboration with traditional authorities, Citizens First will implement policies to ensure every Zambian family can access land and title deeds, including allocating a piece of land to every citizen from age 18,” the manifesto states.



Additionally, the party plans to survey and title all land nationwide, improving land administration and management systems to promote harmonious growth and address land disputes effectively.



The manifesto also outlines plans to revise land policies, including amending the Tazara Corridors Act to limit the allocation of large land parcels to individuals. Furthermore, it proposes restrictions on land access for foreigners and investors, encouraging partnerships with Zambian landowners.



Citizens First aims to strengthen laws and penalties for illegal land sales.



The party also intends to enhance forest management and environmental protection, promote reforestation, and support community forests for both business and ecological sustainability.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 20, 2024