CITIZENS SHOULD SUPPORT GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY- SPUKI MULEMWA

CITIZENS SHOULD SUPPORT GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY

20/4/2023

We urge citizens regardless of political affiliation to support government of the day, as that’s the only means by which all inclusive development can be delivered in all parts of the country, including access to economic empowerment, job opportunities and the promotion of citizens’ welfare.

It’s worth noting that citizens are the ones who gave the government the mandate to govern their affairs, and should engage government on issues that they feel government is not addressing adequately.

More so, in a democratic dispensation like ours, we believe that citizens should dialogue with government in an effort to find lasting solutions to issues that affect the general populace.

It’s for these reasons we are urging citizens regardless of political affiliation to support government of the day, because when the government succeeds in implementing citizens’ welfare programs, the general citizenry benefit.

Statement issued by:

SPUKI MULEMWA.