SIKONGO DC RE ARRESTED

CIVIC LEADERS VISIT RE-ARRESTED SIKONGO DISTRICT COMMISSIONER IN WESTERN PROVINCE

A Team Of Council Chairpersons And Mongu Mayor Nyambe Muyumbana In Western Province Today Visited Sikongo District Commissioner Mr Charles Akende Who Is Remanded At Mongu Correctional Facility (Mongu Prison).



This Comes After Mr Akende’s Bail Pending Appeal Was Revoked Two Days Ago By The Mongu High Court.

Mr Akende Who Is Also Former Mongu Mayor Was On Bail Pending Appeal In An Assault Case After He Was Sentenced To A Two Year Jail Sentence In 2019.



The District Commissioner Then Appealed The Conviction By A Subordinate Court That Convicted Him Arising From A 2016 Assault Case.

Mr Akende Also Known As ‘ Ma Issues’ ‘s Case Will Come Up In Court On Friday 14th October 2022.

He Will Remain In Custody Until The Appeal Is Heard.