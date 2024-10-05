Civil Aviation Authority Suspends all Kenya Airways flights into Lusaka effective October 8th, 2024

RE: NOTICE TO SUSPEND KENYA AIRWAYS FLIGHTS INTO LUSAKA,ZAMBIA

….reciprocal action as authorization for Zambia Airways to operate flights into Nairobi using the wet leased B737-700 aircraft was not granted….

Zambia Airways (2014) Limited through the Ministry of Transport and Logistics has

requested for scheduled flights from Lusaka, Zambia into Nairobi Kenya.

The application for Foreign Operators Permit for Zambia Ainways (2014) Limited was

granted by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

However, authorization for Zambia Airways

to operate flights into Nairobi using the wet leased B737-700 aircraft was not granted.

The Zambian CAA made an appeal to KCAA to reconsider their position and granted

Zambia Airways (2014) Limited the required authorisation to fly into Nairobi using the

wet leased B737-700 aircraft.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has maintained the same position of not granting authorisation to Zambia Airways (2014) Limited.

Further, our Ministry of Transport and Logistics wrote another letter dated 26 July,

2024 to the Kenyan Minister of Transport to seek his intervention in this matter.

Todate, there has been no response from the Hon. Minister of Transport in Kenya.

In an effort to make progress on this matter, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics

through Foreign Affairs on 12th September, 2024 held a meeting with the Kenyan Acting High Commissioner to Zambia, to discuss this matter in detail.

Our Ministry was requested to submit all relevant documentation related to this matter for the Acting High Commissioner to intervene.

All relevant documents were submitted, and the Acting High Commissioner promised that feedback would be given by the end of the

following week.

Unfortunately to date, there has been no response to this matter and it still remains unresolved.

On 1st October 2024, I reached out to KCAA to discuss this matter via email and WhatsApp and unfortunately there has been no response from KCAA.

Considering the lack of response and reciprocity on the matter of Zambia Airways

(2014) Limited flights into Nairobi- Kenya, I regret to inform you that all Kenya Airways

flights into Zambia are hereby suspended with effect from time 21:59 Universal

Coordinated Time (UTC) on 8th October, 2024.