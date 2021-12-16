OF SALARY INCREMENTS AND PERCENTAGES

From a concerned citizen

Let me give you a rough idea of the meaning of these percentages (I’ll use degree holders as an example):

12% salary increment moves the basic salary from K6,857 to K7,679. 15% transport allowance moves the transport allowance from K634 to K1,151. 20% housing allowance moves the housing allowance from K1,269 to K1,535.

When you add the original gross pay, it gives you K8,760.

Calculating the now gross pay, you get K10,365. That’s an increment of K1,605. In our calculations, we haven’t yet considered the new tax threshold, which will make the K1,605 even go higher.

So isn’t this more than the K1,500 the people were promised?

This reminds me of the saying’ when you give monkey money and a banana, it will choose a banana because it doesn’t know that money can buy more bananas.’ It’s the same case here. You’re crying for K1,500 but you don’t realize that what you’ve been given is more than K1,500.