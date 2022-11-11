Civil servants have been awarded a 10.5 per cent basic salary increment effective January 1, 2023

UPND GOVT GIVE CIVIL SERVANTS 10.5% SALARY INCREMENT.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

The United Party for National Development Government has given a 10.5% salary increment to all civil servants effective January,2023.

According to a memo being circulated by the Zambia Union of Nurses Organisation (ZUNO) states that Government has agreed to increase Salaries for all Civil servants by 10.5%

Secretary General Mr. Fray Michelo says negotiations that started on the 31st October, 2022 have been concluded today on the 9th November, 2022.

And Government has agreed to adjust the Subsistence Allowance from K100 to K240.

“The enhancement of the Basic Salary by 10.5 per cent implies that all salary related allowances such as Housing, Transport, Infectious Healthcare Risk, Health Personnel Shift Differential, Commuted Night Duty, and Rural & Remote Allowances shall effectively adjust upwards”.

“Further, Subsistence Allowance has been reviewed upwards by Two Hundred and Forty Kwacha (K240), and Out-of-Pocket Allowance has been reviewed upward One Hundred Kwacha (K100) for all Divisions and locations” reads part of the memo.

The Patriotic Front during their 10 years of being in office only managed to increase Salaries for civil servants by 4% across board.

See memo below……..