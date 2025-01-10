CIVIL SERVANTS IN CHIKANKATA DISTRICT FEAR WITCHCRAFT INTIMIDATION



Civil servants in rural Chikankata district are reportedly living in fear due to rising incidences of witchcraft-related intimidation.





Chikankata District Commissioner, Timothy Chipolyonga, told Byta FM News that some locals are allegedly performing witchcraft acts, targeting teachers and other civil servants.





He has since condemned an act where earlier this week, a named woman was found naked and defecating at the door of a head teacher at Buche Buche Primary School in a ritual interpreted to be witchcraft.



Chipolyonga urged residents to desist from such acts, labelling witchcraft as primitive and damaging to public development.





He said the district administration has plans to launch a sensitisation campaign aimed at educating the community about the downside of practising witchcraft against civil servants.





Meanwhile, Chieftainess Mweenda in the same district has discouraged her subjects from performing acts of alleged witchcraft against government workers.





She said such acts may drive away essential service providers from the area, with the community standing to lose out in such an instance.