17th January, 2022.

I was reading through your comments in regards to bringing couples in the Civil Service together, the question of ‘WHAT HAPPENS TO THE CIVIL SERVANTS WHOSE SPOUSES ARE FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR’ came out commonly strong. Let me address this concern and give it the attention it deserves:

By now, most Zambians know that for a long time, the country has ‘talked unity without walking it’. The most desired ‘ One Zambia One Nation motto’ remains a mare song of the National Anthem if matters dividing families and tribes are not addressed. To this effect, let it be on record that:

All Civil Servants whose spouses are from the private sector can as well apply for transfers to rejoin their respective spouses. Its common knowledge that Government has only a direct control on the Civil Servants and not the private sector.

It is therefore only possible to transact a transfer of spouses from the Civil Service to respective locations of partners in the private sector and not the other way round.

W.K Mutale-Nalumango

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.