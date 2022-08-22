Civil servants must also declare assets, some own 20 houses – Kasanda
CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says civil servants also need to start declaring their assets because it is impossible that some of them can legitimately own up to 10 or 20 houses.
In an interview, Kasanda wondered how some civil servants were managing to build mansions.
Credit: News Diggers
They are all using our money
No madam, civil servants have been working for decades. A lot of them have been hustling on the side. But you guys in politics, one minute you are in Chawama drinking lukutu with ba kabova, walking from A to Z with torn and worn shoes, and the next minute you are in government, you have graduated to owning properties, drinking Jameson and upgraded to five-star hotels! Ayikona!
YOU are the ones who should declare your sources of income.