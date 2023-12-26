Civil Society Demand For Annulation Of DRC Election Results

SHAM OF AN ELECTION: Civil Society Demand For Annulation Of December 20 Election Results

Civil Society groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo have demanded for the annulation of the results for the shambolic 2023 General Elections.

The Civil Society have joined the opposition candidates who have also called for the elections to be rearranged after a process littered with a number of irregularities.

In a joint-statement issued to the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) signed by 10 groups, the civil society have called for the annulation of the election for a number of reasons.

Some of the irregularities noted include the failure by CENI to hold the elections within the stipulated time and provision of voting materials in several areas.

A number of stakeholders including local and international observation missions have described the presidential election as irregular.

Meanwhile, the civil society could also join the opposition candidates in holding a peaceful march in protest of the unsatisfactory election results that have so far favoured incumbent Fèlix Tshisekedi.- DRC News Today