Civil Society Organizations Demand Answers on the Disappearance of Mr. Chanda Nonde



11 February, 2025



We, the undersigned civil society organizations, are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of Mr. Chanda Nonde, the former NGO board chairperson under the Ministry of Community Development and a member of the International Civil Society Network.



According to information from family members, we are told that Mr. Nonde was picked up by men claiming to be officers from the Zambia Police Service under the Cyber Crimes Unit on February 8, 2025.



However, there has been no official comment or statement from the Zambia Police, leaving us concerned and deeply troubled about the truth behind his disappearance.



There is now a growing concern that Mr Nonde may have been abducted and may potentially be harmed by potential abductors.



To array this fears and concerns, we call upon the Inspector General of Police to help locate Mr. Nonde and clarify whether he is in police custody or not.



The lack of information raises concerns about his safety, and we can not rule out the possibility of abducti0n by criminals.



We appeal to the Inspector General to fulfill the Zambia Police’s mandate to protect citizens from harm and ensure Mr. Nonde’s safe return.



We request a prompt and transparent investigation into this matter and hope that the authorities in Zambia will take our concerns seriously.



We strongly condemn any actions of abduct|ng suspects, reminiscent of the UNIP and colonial era, and urge the Zambia Police to adhere to the rule of law and respect human rights at all times when they investigate and enforce laws.



Issued by and signed by:



Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre- AIPAC

Mr Solomon Ngoma Executive Director



Zambia Civil Liberties Union- ZCLU



Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes-

SACCORD



Advocates for National Development and Democracy- ANDD



Measures of Justice and Democracy Foundation- MJDF



Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services -GEARS