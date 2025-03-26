BREAKING: Civil war breaks out inside the White House over the “Signalgate” group chat scandal as knives come out for a top Trump official involved in the leaked war plans — with some calling him a “f*cking idiot.”





It’s starting to look like heads might roll after all…



According to Politico’s Jack Blanchard, administration officials in “multiple text threads with other staffers” are discussing the scandal and “half of them” believe that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz “is never going to survive or shouldn’t survive.”





Two high-level officials suggested that Waltz should resign to shield Trump from further backlash.



“You can’t have recklessness as the National Security Adviser,” said one senior administration official.





“Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a f*cking idiot,” said one person cited as “close to the White House.”



Waltz caused this headache for the administration when he accidentally added the Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat on Signal that included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.





In that unsecured chat, the Trump officials discussed plans to attack the Houthis in Yemen before the attacks were actually carried out.



Trump himself is reportedly “frustrated” by the scandal and is “directing his ire at Waltz” who he believes was “sloppy.”





“The White House knew it was going to be a bad story, but it got worse than even they imagined throughout the day. Everyone is holding their breath to see if it can blow over,” Blanchard’s colleague Rachael Bade informed him.





Blanchard pointed to an indication that Waltz may indeed be on the chopping block—



“What’s on Trump’s mind? Ominously for Waltz, there has been no message of support thus far from the president, who instead spent last night posting videos on Truth Social about his own achievements,” wrote Blanchard.





“In fact, Trump — normally a vocal armchair pundit — has not commented at all on the story, beyond a few initial boilerplate attacks on The Atlantic. All the signs are he’s mulling his options,” he added.





Blanchard further explained that this scandal is “damaging stuff” because it’s “colorful, it’s visual, it’s easy to understand and it raises the most dangerous charge of all for any government — one of rank incompetence.”