CIVILITY AND RESPECT IN POLITICAL DISCOURSE: A CALL TO ACTION – Dr Noel CHISEBE.



As we approach the 2026 general election, we’ve witnessed a disturbing trend of opposition politicians using derogatory language towards President Hakainde Hichilema. The removal of the defamation of the president clause has seemingly emboldened some individuals to engage in disrespectful and vulgar rhetoric.

We must emphasize that democracy is not a license for incivility. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom to insult or demean. Our democracy deserves better.



Warning:

– Continued use of vulgar language towards the President or any public figure can erode the fabric of our society.

– Such behavior can incite violence, undermine trust in institutions, and create a toxic environment.



Advice:

– Engage in constructive criticism, focusing on policies and actions rather than personal attacks.

– Respect the office of the President, even if you disagree with the individual holding it.

– Remember that leaders are human beings deserving of dignity and respect.



Legal Protection:

– While the defamation clause has been removed, other laws still protect the President and public figures from harmful language.

– Inciting violence, hate speech, or harassment can lead to legal consequences.



Call to Action:

– We urge opposition politicians to elevate their discourse and focus on issues, not insults.

– We appeal to the President and ruling party to maintain a high level of decorum and civility.

– We remind citizens that respectful dialogue is essential for a healthy democracy.

Let us work together to build a culture of respect, civility, and constructive engagement. Our democracy depends on it.

END!