CK, Bizwell Mutale & Others can still compete in the PF presidential race

This debate on Kambwili or not Bizwell are eligibility to contest the PF presidency should be a big issue, I think…

CK, Bizwell Mutale and others can still be eligible to contest the presidency of the PF by either appointment to MCC so that they hold positions in the party or by amendment of the party Constitution.

Mind you, a party constitution is changed/amended a day before a party congress or convention and electoral regulations, too, change at that time.

History is there e.g. KK barred Nkumbula and Kapwepwe to contest the UNIP presidency at the congress on the night of the congress by amending the constitution of UNIP after the duo rejoined UNIP ensuing the one party state declaration.

So Kambwili, Bizwell Mutale and others still have an equal chance to participate in PF elections as long as PF leadership e.g. President and MCCs are agreeable to change their constitution to accommodate them.

Nonetheless, as it stands now, Kabimba has a point that the PF constitution does not allow them to contest which point is an eye opener to the PF leadership to do the needful.

By MacDonald Chipenzi