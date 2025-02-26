Claims of white genocide ‘not real’, South African court rules



(BBC) A South African court has dismissed claims of a white genocide in the country as “clearly imagined” and “not real”, undermining claims made by US President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk.





The ruling came as the court blocked a wealthy benefactor’s donation to white supremacist group Boerelegioen.





Grantland Michael Bray wanted to bequeath $2.1m ( £1.7m) to the group to help it “further its messages of racial hatred and separation”.



But the court ruled this request was invalid, vague and “contrary to public policy”.



Trump has referred to the “large-scale killing of farmers” in South Africa, while Musk has condemned what he said were “racist ownership laws” and previously condemned the “genocide of white people”.





Despite vowing to crack down on immigration, Trump has said that white South African farmers would be allowed to settle in the US as refugees because of the persecution he said they faced.



Musk was born and grew up in South Africa before moving to the US.