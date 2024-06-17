JUST IN: Clarification on Incident Reported at Divine Mercy Parish, Ndola

June 17, 2024-Contrary to the reports circulating on Radio Icengelo’s Facebook page under the headline “POLICE STORM NDOLA CATHOLIC CHURCH,” we wish to clarify the facts of the matter. On June 16, 2024, at approximately 14:00 hours, a team of police officers was parked along the road near Divine Mercy Parish Catholic Church in Hillcrest to observe the movement of people in the area.

During this time, a number of church congregants were leaving the church yard, either on foot or in their vehicles. One congregant, who had already exited the church yard and was walking along the road, began to take pictures of the officers and their police vehicle.

The individual was approached by the officers and asked why he was taking the photographs. Initially, he denied doing so, but upon inspection of his phone, a picture of the officers was found. The man, identified as Mr. Kamwale Phiri, aged 66, residing at House Number E3 Rehabilitation Center, Hillcrest, Ndola, was then taken to Hillcrest Police Post for questioning.

At the police post, Mr. Phiri was spoken to and advised accordingly. He expressed regret for his actions, apologized, and assured the officers that he would not repeat such behavior. The photograph was subsequently deleted from his phone, and the phone was returned to him. Mr. Phiri, who is elderly and appeared not be in good health, was then allowed to leave.

We would like to emphasize that at no point did the police “storm” the church, as has been misreported. The officers were merely conducting routine observation duties in the area.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all citizens. We urge the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and to verify facts before sharing them.

Rae Hamoonga.

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.