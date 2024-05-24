CLARIFICATION ON POLICE PRESENCE AT THE UPA NGOMA CULTURAL FESTIVAL

The Zambia Police Service wishes to address the recent article circulating on social media, titled “IG MUSAMBA SENDS POLICE IN FULL RIOT GEAR TO STORM THE UPA NGOMA CULTURAL FESTIVAL.” We would like to clarify that the information presented in this article is misleading and does not accurately reflect the nature of the police presence at the event.

Contrary to the claims made in the article, the deployment of police officers to the Upa Ngoma Cultural Festival was a standard operational procedure aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all attendees. It is a routine practice for the Zambia Police Service to provide adequate security during large public gatherings to maintain law and order. Our presence was not an aggressive action but a preventive measure to ensure a peaceful and enjoyable event for all participants.

We are pleased to report that the operation was a success. The festival proceeded without any interruptions, and there were no incidents of disorder or threats to public safety. This outcome is a testament to the effective planning by the police, ensuring that the cultural ceremony was conducted smoothly and as intended.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to protecting and serving our community with professionalism and integrity. We take pride in our role in supporting cultural events and ensuring they occur in a safe and secure environment.

We urge the public to seek accurate information and refrain from spreading unfounded rumors that can cause unnecessary concern and confusion.

Rae Hamoonga.

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.