CLARIFICATION ON RECENT COMMENTS REGARDING PRESCRIPTION USE IN GOVERNMENT HOSPITALS



As Minister of Health, I would like to address the recent misinterpretation of my statements concerning the use of prescriptions in government hospitals. It has come to my attention that my comments were taken out of context, and I wish to clarify them to prevent any further misunderstanding.





I did not advocate for a complete ban on the issuance of prescriptions in public health facilities. It is widely understood that no hospital, anywhere in the world, can maintain a full stock of all required medicines at all times. The primary focus of my remarks was to draw attention to the gap between the essential medicines delivered by the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) and what is actually being dispensed to patients.





The concerning reality is that, despite hospital stores being adequately stocked, patients are frequently instructed to purchase medicines from external sources. This practice is unacceptable, especially when ZAMMSA has already supplied the necessary commodities. My message is clear: Patients should not be asked to purchase medicines externally when the facility has already received the required supplies.





To further enhance healthcare delivery, the government has allocated K5 billion for the procurement of medicines and medical supplies. This funding ensures that both ZAMMSA and public health facilities are sufficiently stocked with essential medicines to meet the needs of our citizens.





As ZAMMSA increases its distribution efforts across the country, the need for prescriptions requiring external purchases should naturally decrease; and prescriptions for medicines to be purchased outside government hospitals must receive approval from a competent authority. This reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring that patients receive the medicines they need directly from our facilities, without enduring unnecessary financial burden.





The Ministry remains fully dedicated to improving the efficiency of our healthcare system and delivering the highest standard of care to all Zambians.



Thank you.



Hon. Elijah J. Muchima MP. (PhD)

Minister of Health