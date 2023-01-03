CLAYSON HAMASAKA DISPUTES THAT THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING HAS BUILT THESE FLATS



State House Media Director, Clayson Hamasaka has refuted online newspaper reports that President Hakainde’s bodyguard and staffer that he has built 10 flats under 14 months.



I am not sure which bodyguard from Beijing is being referred to here. But if it’s this man, it is a complete falsehood. Firstly just by mere common sense, it is not possible to build such a super structure within one year even if he was to have all the money and a contractor working 24/7.



Secondly, even by looking at the landscaping around, the trees and grass are overgrown something not possible in one year. Assuming this was his structure (which is not) then he would have started it perhaps three years or more ago.



Henaway, like I said, I don’t know which Beijing is being referred. But certainly not Musiwa. Good day.