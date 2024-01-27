CLEAN UP THE MESS: US Advises Tshisekedi To Address Concerns Raised By Observation Missions During Chaotic Elections

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has urged newly sworn-in DR Congo President Fèlix Tshisekedi to address the various and critical concerns raised by Observation Missions during the shambolic 2023 General Elections.

On Monday, Blinken paid a courtesy call on the Tshisekedi in Kinshasa to congratulate him on his re-election.

During the conversation, the Secretary of State seized the opportunity to remind Tshisekedi to take prompt measures to address the concerns raised by the election observation missions in order to strengthen the confidence in the future democratic process after an election marred with several irregularities and fraud.

The US also calls on Congolese authorities to conduct a thorough reassessment of the electoral process, investigate acts intended to undermine the will of the people as well as hold those accountable for their actions.

The US as well as the rest of the international community have failed to fully declare Tshisekedi’s re-election and the 20 December polls as democratic or free and fair following a process marred with irregularities and acts of fraud likely to compromise the legitimacy of the outcome.