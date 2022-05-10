Clergymen who got compromised in last regime are now pretending to be champions of democracy – Archbishop Mpundu
IT IS regrettable that at the tail end of the fight for regime change in the run-up to the August 12, 2021, general election, some religious leaders at the highest level got compromised and are now pretending to be champions of democracy.
Former Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says as a result of such clerics, the Church lost its fight for justice for the oppressed in the country.
The cleric explained that being a priest, his role is to give checks and balances to those who are in power so that people are not oppressed.
“I am not going to stop speaking because as a priest and bishop, that is what I am supposed to do.
“I will constantly and persistently ‘attack’ issues of governance.
That is where the Church and religious leaders should be so that people are free…”
Credit: Zambia Daily Mail
But why are you today not talking about majority poor Zambians paying higher taxes whilst foreign mining firms with a higher earning capacity pay less? Is that itself not an injustice? Have you also been compromised by the UPND government, Archbishop Emeritus Telesphore Mpundu? Should you today not also be raising your voice on the unfair tax system that taxes individual poor Zambians more than corporate tax payers?