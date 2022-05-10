Clergymen who got compromised in last regime are now pretending to be champions of democracy – Archbishop Mpundu

IT IS regrettable that at the tail end of the fight for regime change in the run-up to the August 12, 2021, general election, some religious leaders at the highest level got compromised and are now pretending to be champions of democracy.

Former Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says as a result of such clerics, the Church lost its fight for justice for the oppressed in the country.

The cleric explained that being a priest, his role is to give checks and balances to those who are in power so that people are not oppressed.

“I am not going to stop speaking because as a priest and bishop, that is what I am supposed to do.

“I will constantly and persistently ‘attack’ issues of governance.

That is where the Church and religious leaders should be so that people are free…”

