CLERK OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ROY NGULUBE TO BE LAID TO REST ON MONDAY, 14th APRIL 2025.

The Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia, Roy Mukoba Ngulube, who passed away on April 7, 2025, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will be laid to rest on Monday, April 14, 2025.



Mr. Ngulube died at died on Monday 7th April 2025 after a short illness while on official duty, accompanying Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, to the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly and related meetings.



Mr. Ngulube joined the National Assembly on April 15, 2002, and rose through the ranks, serving in various capacities including Assistant Committee Clerk, Executive Assistant to the Secretary General of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum among other positions.



He was appointed Clerk of the National Assembly in September 2023, a position he held until his untimely death.



The funeral service will be held at the Anglican cathedral of the holy cross before his burial at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka



This is contained in a media statement availed to sun FM TV News by National Assembly Spokesperson and media Liason Officer Nshamba Muzungu



