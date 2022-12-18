‘Clever’ KK Chose Non-alignment Over Being A Puppet- Mbita Chitala

‘CLEVER’ KK CHOSE NON-ALIGNMENT OVER BEING A PUPPET, CHARGES CHITALA

Dr Mbita Chitala says clever leaders like founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda chose non-alignment as the policy best suited to Zambia than choosing to be a puppet and a comprador element.

The United States of America Senate Foreign Relations Committee, through its Twitter Account stated that President Hakainde was on a war path against what they claimed China’s malign and predatory influence in Zambia, something the Zambian President has neither rebuffed nor clarified since the position was announced on his behalf by the US Foreign Relations Committee. The Senate of the United States is the higher of the two houses of congress in that country (equivalent to Parliament here in Zambia).

The chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee tweeted that, “I was honored to meet with @HHichilema – a strong leader & bright spot for democracy in Africa. HH is working hard to curb China’s malign & predatory influence in #Zambia, as well as increase cooperation with US. I look forward to many years of continued partnership.

But Dr Chitala argued that China has been Zambia’s all weather friend and that currently most of the developmental projects in the country are on hold because Zambia has foolishly chosen to ignore China’s selfless assistance and befriended former colonisers who only give the country money for diseases but never for capital projects.

"China is an all-weather friend of Zambia. China has never colonized any African country. In fact, together with the Soviet Union (Russia), they helped us get our political independence from European colonialists and those who enslaved us. After our independence, almost every development initiative that Zambia has taken has been as a result of selfless support of China. From the Tazara Railway which the Western countries refused to support to all our major infrastructure such as major roads, hospitals, schools, telecoms, sports stadiums, power sta…