Clinical officer dies in Lake Kariba!

A clinical officer in Siavonga has drowned in Lake Kariba after the canoe he was in while fishing capsized.

According to reports coming from Siavonga is that the clinical officer went fishing together with the owner of the canoe and it saddenly capsized.

The fire brigade and the Matine police have since started searching for the body while the other man managed to swim to safety.

The clinical officer has only been identified as Borniface from Nabutezi rural health centre in Chief Simamba of Siavonga District.

Credit: Crown TV