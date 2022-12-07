Clinical officer kills sister and partially burnt her body following heavy a drink-up

Clinical officer kills sister

A 28-year-old Kafue clinical officer has allegedly killed his older sister and partially burnt her body following heavy a drink-up.

Mwango Kabunse is alleged to have killed 35-year-old Chanda in the family house in Kafue Estates on Sunday.

Although the incident is believed to have happened on Sunday, it was only reported to police on Monday by their older sister, Charity.

It is believed that the suspect hacked the sister’s body with unknown objects before partially burning it