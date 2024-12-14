CNMC LUANSHYA COPPER MINE’S 28 SHAFT DEWATERING HARMLESS TO ENVIRONMENT





CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines asserts that the dewatering activities at the 28 Shaft pose no harm to aquatic life, domestic water usage, or the surrounding environment.





Earlier today, CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines (LCM) held a stakeholders’ meeting to update various organisations on the progress of the dewatering process.





Speaking at the event, the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Charge of Technical Operations, Robert Kamanga, revealed that sampling points have been established to monitor the water’s safety.





Mr. Kamanga explained that the sampling points, set up by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), are aimed at ensuring that communities living along the discharge points are not adversely affected by the water’s chemical composition.





Meanwhile, Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ng’onomo emphasised the project’s significant contribution to hydropower generation, noting that the dewatered 170 million cubic litres of water is more than enough to revitalise power stations along the Kafue River basin.





Mr. Ng’onomo urged the public to avoid negative criticism of the project, stating that it holds immense benefits for the nation.



RFM