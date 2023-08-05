COACH BRUCE MWAPE RECORDS WITH COPPER QUEENS.

Should Coach Bruce Mwape Continue Leading the Team?

Bruce Mwape, who took charge as the coach of the Zambia women’s national team in 2018, has achieved remarkable milestones during his tenure.

Under his guidance, the Copper Queens have played 69 games. They have recorded 36 wins, 11 draws, and faced 22 losses. Throughout these matches, they scored an impressive 132 goals while conceding 84.

Coach Mwape’s achievements with the team are notable:

1. Won 2022 COSAFA Cup: Mwape led the team to victory in the 2022 COSAFA Cup in the regional competition.

2. Qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: He guided the team to qualify for the prestigious Tokyo Olympics, where they competed at the highest level of international football.

3. Qualified for 2022 WAFCON and Finished Third: The Copper Queens secured their spot in the 2022 WAFCON tournament and achieved an impressive third-place finish.

4. Qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Coach Mwape’s strategic approach led the team to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, earning them a place among the world’s top teams.

In an extraordinary feat, Coach Mwape became the first coach in Zambia’s history to lead the national team to the senior World Cup. Notably, under his guidance, the team also secured their country’s first-ever victory in a World Cup match, marking a momentous achievement in Zambian football history.