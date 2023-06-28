COAL MINE INVESTOR WANTS LAND IN EXCHANGE FOR K500 MONTHLY SALARY

Vice Headman Siankodobo, Domiana Syamaluba, of Sinazongwe District, Southern Province, is dismayed that a Coal Mining investor wants to get his land in exchange for a K500 monthly job as a Watchman.

The Headman said he felt belittled and warned the investor that he would report him to police if he continues disturbing him over land.

Headman Siankodobo complained that many villagers have lost land from investors that are exploiting local communities.

He said this during the Sinazongwe District Mining Indaba held in Maamba.

Speaking during the Indaba, Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ) Executive Director Maggie Mwape urged communities to seek help when negotiating over land.

And Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) Programmes Officer – Social and Economic Justice, Andisen Zulu, said Government needed to develop a Policy to protect displacements of host communities and graves.