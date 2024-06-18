COAL PLANTS WILL BREACH ZAMBIA’S COMMITMENT TO CLIMATE CHANGE PROTOCALS

Environmentalists raise alarm over plans to construct coal power plants

By Chinoyi Chipulu.

Environmentalist Mailes Muke has urged the government not to construct another coal power plant in the country, in response to the current energy crisis saying while the country may be desperate for energy, it should not pursue non-green solutions.

Speaking in an interview interview yesterday, Muke who is also Save the Environment and People Agency (SEPA) project manager said the government was supposed to look for solutions that would reduce emissions.

Muke said a coal power plant had great impact on climate change and the environment as coal released large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, exacerbating climate change.

“A coal power house is bad because methane..