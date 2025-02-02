COCA-COLA INVESTS HEAVILY IN BURKINA FASO



COCA-COLA is investing approximately 60 billion West African Francs (CFA) in a new project in Burkina Faso. So far, 25 billion CFA has been spent on the project. The state-of-the-art Coca-Cola factory, spanning 6.7 hectares, is being constructed by local companies.





In addition to the investment, Coca-Cola has donated around 5.3 billion CFA to support peace initiatives in 2023.





This investment alone has capacity of generating not less than 10,000 direct jobs and increases enconomic viability of the Burkina Faso