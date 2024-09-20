COCA-COLA ZAMBIA SUES DISTRIBUTOR OVER K12.2M DEBT



COCA-COLA Beverages Zambia Limited has sued Lusaka businessman Brian Chanda, trading as Matero Best Seller, in the High Court demanding payment of K12,272,980.74 for the products it supplied and delivered to him.



The beverage company is also seeking damages for breach of the Memorandum of Understanding dated September 28, 2023, in which Chanda agreed to be paying K200,000 per month towards the debt.



In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, the beverage company stated that Chanda purchases its products for resale to retailers and the public.



“The plaintiff carries on its business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of an assortment of soft drinks (coca cola, orange fanta, pineapple fanta, sprite, super shake banana, strawberry.



News Diggers