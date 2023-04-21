‘COFFIN REFUSES TO BE BURIED IN CHIYOBOLA IN MONZE DISTRICT ‘

A coffin is alledgedly refusing to be buried in Chiyobola village in Monze District of Southern Province.



Mourners have been left in shock as the coffin is said to be dragging poll bearers searching for the person who bewitched the deceased.

The coffin is said to have hit the elder brother to the late as the person responsible for the death.



The deceased man aged 63 identified as Bruno Chilundu was a retired teacher who died on 18th April 2023.



The burial is supposed to take place today but after the church service the coffin moved in while being carried people.