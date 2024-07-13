Cole Palmer beats Raheem Sterling, Reece James in latest Fantasy Premier League value at £10.5

Cole Palmer has achieved the largest price surge in Fantasy Premier League history following his standout season with Chelsea.

After moving from Manchester City to Chelsea last summer for an initial £40 million ($52m), Palmer’s Fantasy Premier League value started at £5 million. Following a stellar season where he accumulated 244 points, his price has soared to £10.5 million.

Chelsea’s decision to invest heavily in Palmer raised many eyebrows, given his modest record of six goals in 41 games for Manchester City.

However, the 22-year-old blossomed into a key player for the Blues, impressively netting 25 goals and providing 15 assists during the 2023–24 season.

His stellar performances have now extended to the international stage, where he is making waves for England at the Euros, marking a significant milestone in his career.



Before Palmer’s remarkable price surge in the Fantasy Premier League, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool had previously held the record, seeing his value rise from £9m to £13m for the 2018–19 season.

Looking ahead to the 2024–25 campaign, Erling Haaland claims the title of the game’s most expensive player, commanding a hefty £15 million valuation.

Palmer’s impact on the field continues to grow, as exemplified by his crucial assist off the bench in England’s 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

As anticipation builds for the Euros final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday night, virtual managers eagerly await the reopening of FPL to assemble their squads for the upcoming season.