Colombia to sever ties with Israel diplomatically

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said he will stop talking to Israel because of what they’re doing in Gaza.

Petro has already strongly spoken out against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asked to support South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

“Today, the president of our country has decided that we will stop talking to Israel starting tomorrow. ” Petro told people in Bogota that he wants a government with a president who is not genocidal. He was speaking on International Worker’s Day and people marched to support his social and economic reforms.

Countries can’t just ignore what’s happening in Gaza, he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Petro is against Jewish people and filled with hatred. He also said that Petro’s action was a way of rewarding the group Hamas, which attacked Israeli military bases and communities on Oct 7. Bolivia stopped talking to Israel at the end of October last year. Other countries in Latin America, like Colombia, Chile, and Honduras, also brought their