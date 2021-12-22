FORMER President Edgar Lungu is dismayed by the arrests and harassment of his close associates including the raid on the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, an organisation run by his wife.



PF vice president, Given Lubinda who has been speaking with President Lungu said the Head of State challenged the new government to go after him if they think he stole rather than persecute innocent people.



He allegedly said he was aware that the harassment of his close associates and former ministers was just a ruse as he was the one they wanted.



Mr Lubinda said, “But President Lungu is saying, please, I know it is me that you are going after, please come to me if there is anything that you suspect that I stole. Come to me, stop harassing the people around me.”

Mr Lubinda also disclosed that a young fish farmer in Siavonga who had been supplying fingerlings to Mr Lungu’s ponds was recently harassed by the security wings.



He said a team of investigate wings raided his farm in Siavonga and dug all over the field using excavators on suspicion that it was where Mr Lungu’s money was hidden.



And a combined team of law enforcement agencies consisting of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Zambia Police last week raided and conducted a search at the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, a foundation belonging to President Lungu’s wife, Esther.

