Ugandan Comedian Kansiime Anne and her husband Skylanta have reportedly ended their 5-year relationship, which includes their child, Sellasie.





The news comes after the release of Skylanta’s song “Ex,” in which he describes Kansiime as “nyashless with a small head”.





Once Uganda’s most admired couple, they inspired many celebrities to pursue relationships, but their split marks the end of an era.





If true, this is Kansiime’s second divorce.