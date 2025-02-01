Comedian Kasaka, Unwell and in Need of Specialist Treatment!





Popular Copperbelt comedian and MC, Webster Chiluba, popularly known as Kasaka, is battling an illness that has caused severe swelling in his feet.





According to gospel singer Kings Malembe, Kasaka requires specialized medical treatment abroad.





“The good thing is that we have already started engaging the authorities. Our PS was notified yesterday Pilato, and I’m sure something will be done. But we cannot just sit back—we must ensure our friend receives the specialist treatment he needs,” Malembe stated during a live stream on his Facebook page yesterday.





Malembe, who visited Kasaka to offer support and encouragement, has also called on fellow artists to contribute towards the comedian’s medical expenses.



February 1, 2025



©️NKANI