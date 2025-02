COMESA, SADC Join forces to Support Zambia’s AfDB Candidate



AfDB presidential candidate, Dr. Samuel Maimbo has been endorsed by both COMESA and SADC regional bodies.



President Hakainde Hichilema is acheduled to COMESA Chair Évariste Ndayishimiye to jointly unveil Zambia’s Dr. Samuel Maimbo from Zambia as their pick for AfDB President.