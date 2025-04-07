COMMERCE MINISTER SAYS NEW US TARIFF REGIME TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT ZAMBIA



By Chamuka Shalubala



Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration will negatively impact Zambia’s economy.





Mr. Mulenga tells Phoenix News that despite Zambia exporting less to the United States, the impact will still be felt because of the trade war globally which will result in the high cost of doing business, and high commodity prices thereby affecting consumers.





He says being the biggest trade partner in the world, the USA’s decision to impose tariffs on all countries will have a repel effect on a global scale.





The minister says it is for such reasons that President Hakainde Hichilema has been vocal and emphasizing on the need to increase productivity in the country.





Mr. Mulenga has emphasized the importance of working together to mitigate the impact, encouraging innovations and ideas to cushion the effects of these tariffs.



PHOENIX NEWS