COMMITTEE ON MEDIA, INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY WANT COMPLETED PROVINCIAL STUDIOS EQUIPPED



The Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Technology Chairperson, Raphael Mabenga, has called on the government to sort out pending issues surrounding the equipment for the three provincial studios whose construction works have completed.





Engineer Mabenga, said the committee is of the view that the studios in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga Provinces should be equipped for the locals to start benefiting from them.



He said this yesterday shortly after the committee toured the provincial studios in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province.





Eng Mabenga said there is an urgent need for the government to find a lasting solution for the equipment to be installed in the studios.



He said the three provincial studios structures are one hundred percent complete, adding that equipment is what is hindering their operationalisation.



Meanwhile, Provincial Infrastructure Officer, Andrew Njelesani, said the project had two components of which one was to construct the studios, with the second being installation of the necessary equipment.





He said component one was completed some years back, what is remaining is component two.



And, Provincial News and Information Officer, Innocent Daka said the operationalisation of the studios will increase television and radio content.