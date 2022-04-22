COMMONWEALTH WATCHING STATE SCHEMES TO HOUND OUT DPP
Mark Darren Felt Writes:
The Commonwealth Human Rights department is fully monitoring the activities surrounding Zambia’s DPP and plans to remove her from office unconstitutionally.Our findings points to President HH who has been in office 9 months already exhibiting dictatorial behavior. Pray for Zambia
Our rogue president enjoyed this whenever it was done in his favour. I hope he can now learn a lesson.
At a time we were supposed to be independently running our affairs as a sovereign nation he was busy calling for his friends in the west to intervene.
I TRIED TO GOOGLE ON THE INTERNET TO SEE WHETHER HIS NAME IS THERE. i ONLY FOUND A DEAD PERSON. IF HE EXISTS AND IT IS NOT IMPERSONATION, THEN THIS CHAP SHOULD NOT SPEAK FROM IGNORANCE. YES IN FUTURE MAYBE HH COULD BECOME A DICTATOR IN FUTURE. BUT FOR NOW IF HE IS A DICTATOR THEN THERE IS NO DEMOCRACY. LET HIM LIST WHAT HH HAS DONE WHICH SHOWS HE IS BECOMING A DICTATOR. WE HAVE TRAVELLED AND HAVE READ, . WE CAN COMPARE WITH OTHER COUNTRIES AND CONFIRM THAT IN ZAMBIA THERE IS DEMOCRACY. NOT THIS NONSENSE THE SO CALLED COMMONWEALTH HUMANRIGHTS IS TALKING ABOUT. HE IS EXPRESSING HIS OWN OPINION , WHICH IS BASED ON PREJUDICE.