COMMUNICATION OF THE JOINT MEETING OF THE EAC AND SADC HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT
The Joint Summit directed the EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defense
Forces;
●to meet within five (5) days and provide technical direction
on:
●(a) immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of
hostilities;
●(b)provision
of humanitarian
assistance
including
repatriation of the deceased and evacuation of the injured;
●Develop a securitization plan for Goma and surrounding
areas;
● (c)opening of Main Supply Routes including Goma-Sake-
Bukavu;
Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo-Kalengera-
Rutshuru-Bunagana; and . Goma- Kiwanja-Rwindi-
Kanyabayonga-Lubero including navigation on Lake Kivu
between Goma and Bukavu;
● (d)immediate re-opening of Goma Airport
The Joint Summit of Heads of State and Government of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) (hereinafter referred to as Joint Summit) convened in Dar es Salaam, in
The United Republic of Tanzania, on February 8, 2025 in a cordial atmosphere to consider the security situation that prevails in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).