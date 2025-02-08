COMMUNICATION OF THE JOINT MEETING OF THE EAC AND SADC HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT



The Joint Summit directed the EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defense

Forces;





●to meet within five (5) days and provide technical direction

on:

●(a) immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of

hostilities;

●(b)provision

of humanitarian

assistance

including

repatriation of the deceased and evacuation of the injured;





●Develop a securitization plan for Goma and surrounding

areas;



● (c)opening of Main Supply Routes including Goma-Sake-

Bukavu;

Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo-Kalengera-

Rutshuru-Bunagana; and . Goma- Kiwanja-Rwindi-

Kanyabayonga-Lubero including navigation on Lake Kivu

between Goma and Bukavu;





● (d)immediate re-opening of Goma Airport



The Joint Summit of Heads of State and Government of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) (hereinafter referred to as Joint Summit) convened in Dar es Salaam, in

The United Republic of Tanzania, on February 8, 2025 in a cordial atmosphere to consider the security situation that prevails in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).