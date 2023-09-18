COMMUNITY HANDS OVER SHOOTING SUSPECT TO POLICE

In a shocking turn of events, a woman named Memory Nakamba, aged 37 tragically lost her life after being shot at by unknown people.

The incident occurred on Friday morning as she was on her way to collect report forms for her children.

Her close friend, Gertrude Nakawala, who was accompanying her, witnessed the incident and rushed to seek help.

Sadly, her efforts were in vain, as Nakamba succumbed to her injuries before any assistance could arrive.

Muchinga Province Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo has told Chete Fm News in Nakonde.

She told police that before her friend took her last breath, she shouted Joseph’s name to be the person who shot at her.

He was apprehended by community members and handed over to police.

Police have since instituted investigations to ascertain the allegations.

