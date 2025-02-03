COMMUNITY HOUSE IS A STATE HOUSE FOR THE DURATION OF THE PRESIDENT’S TERM



04/02/25



LUSAKA – Statecraft dictates that wherever the Republican President resides, whether temporarily or permanently as long as it is within their term of office, that location is considered a State House.





For instance, if the President visits Mansa and chooses to stay at a private lodge, that location will immediately have to fly the Presidential flag and be recognized as a State House for the duration of the visit.





Consequently, security personnel and apparatus will be deployed to ensure the President’s protection. This includes ordinary homes or properties if he chooses to set home within his tenure.



Those unfamiliar with this protocol like Given Lubinda and his TONSE bandwagon should take a step back.





Let us discus’s national socioeconomic development and not non issues



Cheelo Katambo

Deputy Media Director

UPND