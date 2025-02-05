COMMUNITY HOUSE IS NOW STATE HOUSE-UPND



RULING United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy media director Cheelo Katambo says Community House, where President Hakainde Hichilema resides, is a State House for the duration of his term.





Mr Katambo said Statecraft dictates that wherever the republican President resides, whether temporarily or permanently, as long as it is within their term of office, that location is considered a State House.



“For instance, if the President visits Mansa and chooses to stay at a private lodge, that location will immediately have to fly the presidential flag and be recognised as a State House for the duration of the visit,” he said.





“Consequently, security personnel and apparatus will be deployed to ensure the President’s protection. This includes ordinary homes or properties if he chooses to set home within his tenure.





“Those unfamiliar with this protocol, like Given Lubinda and his Tonse bandwagon, should take a step back.”



