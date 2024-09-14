Comoros President Azali Assoumani injured in a knife attack while attending a funeral

Authorities in Comoros have confirmed that President Azali Assoumani was injured in a knife attack while attending a funeral near the capital, Moroni.

According to government spokeswoman Fatima Ahamada, the president was “slightly injured” and has since returned home.

“Thank God, his life is not in danger,” Ahamada told Reuters. She also stated that the attacker has been arrested, though the motive for the assault remains unclear.

While the identity of the knifeman has not been officially confirmed, multiple reports suggest the assailant is a young policeman.

President Azali Assoumani first rose to power in a 1999 coup and, after a decade out of office, won a disputed election in 2016. He was re-elected last January, though the election was marred by allegations of ballot stuffing and was followed by widespread protests.

The president has faced accusations of growing authoritarianism during his tenure, further fueling political tensions in the country. As more details emerge about the attack, questions about security and the political climate in Comoros remain at the forefront.