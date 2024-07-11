COMPANIES, INDIVIDUALS LINKED TO PROMINENT INFLUENTIAL PERSONS AWARDED FRAUDULENT PROCUREMENT CONTRACTS – FIC

Lusaka, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report for the year ending 2023 has identified a trend where companies and individuals linked to prominent and influential government figures are being awarded fraudulent procurement contracts.

“Further, the FIC observed a continuing trend of companies and individuals linked to prominent influential persons being awarded fraudulent procurement contracts,” reads part of the report.

The report also highlights continued public sector corruption and money laundering under the New Dawn administration.

“Continuing trends were mostly seen in the following areas: public sector corruption and money laundering, use of cash in illicit transactions, and masking beneficial ownership of corporate vehicles, while emerging trends were observed in cyber-enabled financial crimes,” it states.

It says during the period under review, there were reports of suspected abuse of office and procurement corruption.

“During the period under review, the FIC analyzed Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) that involved suspected public sector corruption. The reports bordered on suspected abuse of office and procurement corruption,” it further reads.

The report identifies several red flags associated with public sector corruption, including the failure to disclose conflicts of interest, selective quick processing of tenders or payments, and the award of contracts to newly incorporated entities.

It also highlights failures to follow procurement procedures, non-delivery of contract obligations, and overpricing of contract sums.